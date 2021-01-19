Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

French Cour de Cassation permits entirely new jurisdictional arguments at annulment stage of ICSID Additional Facility award (Schooner v Poland)

French Cour de Cassation permits entirely new jurisdictional arguments at annulment stage of ICSID Additional Facility award (Schooner v Poland)
Published on: 19 January 2021
Updated on: 19 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • French Cour de Cassation permits entirely new jurisdictional arguments at annulment stage of ICSID Additional Facility award (Schooner v Poland)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The French Cour de Cassation recently reversed a 2019 Paris Court of Appeal decision which upheld a 2015 Paris-seated International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Additional Facility arbitration award whose setting aside had been sought before French courts. The French Cour de Cassation held that entirely new jurisdictional arguments, which had not been raised during the arbitration proceedings, were admissible at the annulment stage before French Courts. William Kirtley, partner, and Anastasia Tzevelekou, associate, at Aceris Law LLC reflect on the decision’s implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More