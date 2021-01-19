French Cour de Cassation permits entirely new jurisdictional arguments at annulment stage of ICSID Additional Facility award (Schooner v Poland)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The French Cour de Cassation recently reversed a 2019 Paris Court of Appeal decision which upheld a 2015 Paris-seated International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Additional Facility arbitration award whose setting aside had been sought before French courts. The French Cour de Cassation held that entirely new jurisdictional arguments, which had not been raised during the arbitration proceedings, were admissible at the annulment stage before French Courts. William Kirtley, partner, and Anastasia Tzevelekou, associate, at Aceris Law LLC reflect on the decision’s implications. or to read the full analysis.