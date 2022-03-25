Freezing injunction granted in support of an unfair prejudice petition (Kumar v Sharma)

Dispute Resolution analysis: A freezing injunction in support of an unfair prejudice petition in which the petitioner sought a share buy-out was continued, albeit with a reduced maximum sum. The decision will be of particular interest to practitioners for its consideration of the requirement of a good arguable case following the decision of the Privy Council in Broad Idea International Ltd v Convoy Collateral Ltd. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers.
