Freedom to breach court embargoes? (Attorney General v Crosland)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Timothy Crosland, an unregistered barrister, represented the Charity Plan B Earth as a company director, in proceedings, before the Supreme Court. As is often the case in cases before the higher courts, the advocates received a draft judgment around a week before final judgment would be handed down. Mr Crosland deliberately breached the embargo placed on that judgment by tweeting the result before judgment was handed down. The Supreme Court reviewed the right to freedom of expression as well as whether breaching a court embargo is civil or criminal contempt. Written by Matt Jackson, barrister at Albion Chambers. or to read the full analysis.