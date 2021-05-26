menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Evidence / Perjury and perverting the course of justice

Legal News

Freedom to breach court embargoes? (Attorney General v Crosland)

Freedom to breach court embargoes? (Attorney General v Crosland)
Published on: 26 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Freedom to breach court embargoes? (Attorney General v Crosland)
  • What are the practical implications?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Timothy Crosland, an unregistered barrister, represented the Charity Plan B Earth as a company director, in proceedings, before the Supreme Court. As is often the case in cases before the higher courts, the advocates received a draft judgment around a week before final judgment would be handed down. Mr Crosland deliberately breached the embargo placed on that judgment by tweeting the result before judgment was handed down. The Supreme Court reviewed the right to freedom of expression as well as whether breaching a court embargo is civil or criminal contempt. Written by Matt Jackson, barrister at Albion Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More