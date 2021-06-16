menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Patents / Patent disputes

Legal News

FRAND—patent pool administrator as party to proceedings and methodology used in essentiality review (Mitsubishi & Sisvel v Oneplus Technology and others)

FRAND—patent pool administrator as party to proceedings and methodology used in essentiality review (Mitsubishi & Sisvel v Oneplus Technology and others)
Published on: 16 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FRAND—patent pool administrator as party to proceedings and methodology used in essentiality review (Mitsubishi & Sisvel v Oneplus Technology and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: This action concerns patents which are alleged to be essential to the 3G and 4G telecommunications standards and infringed by the defendants. One of the claimants is Sisvel, who administer a patent pool for various patent holders. One of the defendants sought to have Sisvel dismissed from the claim, on the grounds that Sisvel had no right or standing to participate in any Fair, Reasonable And Non-Discriminatory (FRAND) trial that is based on the finding of a valid, essential and infringed patent owned by others. This was dismissed, on the basis that the court saw advantage in having a pool administrator as a party in a FRAND dispute, not least for disclosure, evidence and confidentiality purposes. The court reiterated the requirement for parties to disclose early on their methodology for arriving at royalty rates for FRAND terms. Written by Juliet Hibbert, counsel, at Kilburn & Strode LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As
1 Practice notes