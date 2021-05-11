FRAND—early disclosure needed of methodology used in essentiality review (Mitsubishi v Oneplus Technology)

IP analysis: This relates to a case management conference (CMC) and information needed for the CMC. The action concerns patents which are alleged to be essential to the 3G and 4G telecommunications standards and infringed by the defendants. The subject matter of the ruling is a narrow but potentially important point and relates to parties being required to disclose early on their methodology for arriving at royalty rates for FRAND terms. The defendants wanted to leave this information until expert evidence and the claimants wanted this information earlier. The court held that having this information at the earlier stage was the most constructive for all parties involved. The parties would be free to question how the numbers were arrived at as part of the expert evidence and during full trial. Written by Juliet Hibbert, counsel at Kilburn & Strode LLP.
