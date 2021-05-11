menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Patents / Patent disputes

Legal News

FRAND—early disclosure needed of methodology used in essentiality review (Mitsubishi v Oneplus Technology)

FRAND—early disclosure needed of methodology used in essentiality review (Mitsubishi v Oneplus Technology)
Published on: 11 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FRAND—early disclosure needed of methodology used in essentiality review (Mitsubishi v Oneplus Technology)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: This relates to a case management conference (CMC) and information needed for the CMC. The action concerns patents which are alleged to be essential to the 3G and 4G telecommunications standards and infringed by the defendants. The subject matter of the ruling is a narrow but potentially important point and relates to parties being required to disclose early on their methodology for arriving at royalty rates for FRAND terms. The defendants wanted to leave this information until expert evidence and the claimants wanted this information earlier. The court held that having this information at the earlier stage was the most constructive for all parties involved. The parties would be free to question how the numbers were arrived at as part of the expert evidence and during full trial. Written by Juliet Hibbert, counsel at Kilburn & Strode LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

Mistake in contract law

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As
1 Practice notes