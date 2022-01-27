France to focus EU carbon border levy talks on exports, downstream sectors, officials say

Article summary

MLex: EU industries will see government talks on a planned climate tax on dirty imports steered toward the potential impact on the competitiveness of the EU’s exports and ‘downstream’ sectors, as well as the risk of circumvention on the part of external partners, French officials said today. France is planning to hold a debate among EU economy and finance ministers on the planned Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism in mid-March 2022, they said. or to read the full analysis.