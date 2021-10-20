France—the drawbacks of complexity—institutional intermingling in arbitration clauses (Freudenberger v Banque Delubac)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Paris Court of Appeal considered an action to set aside an award whereby the arbitral tribunal had retained jurisdiction on the basis of an arbitration agreement that provided for the jurisdiction of one institution (the Paris International Court of Arbitration (PICA)) but also for the application of the rules of another institution (the International Seed Federation (ISF)). The applicant argued that because the first institution was no longer affiliated to the second institution, it could no longer have jurisdiction over the dispute. The Paris Court of Appeal rejected the action to set aside, finding that, despite the parties' election to apply the rules of another institution, the parties' choice to have their dispute be determined by a specific institution showed their intention to be bound by that institution's procedural rules. Written by Marie-Laure Cartier and Alexandre Meyniel, Avocats au Barreau de Paris at Cartier Meyniel Schneller.