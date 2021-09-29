LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
France publishes Restructuring and Insolvency Law Reform Ordinance

Published on: 29 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • France publishes Restructuring and Insolvency Law Reform Ordinance
  • Key Points
  • Strengthening of certain detection and preventive mechanisms and confirmation of measures introduced as part of the coronavirus legislative framework
  • Acceleration of the mechanisms for the detection of difficulties and the warning proceedings
  • A marginal strengthening of conciliation proceedings through a modification of the procedure allowing the debtor to obtain grace periods
  • The introduction of new ‘accelerated safeguard’ proceedings
  • New classes of affected parties
  • Scope and thresholds—regular proceedings vs accelerated safeguard proceedings
  • Nature of creditors’ classes
  • Composition of classes
    • More...

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Ordinance 2021-1193 (the Ordinance), which brings the European Directive on preventive restructuring frameworks into effect in France, applies to proceedings opened from 1 October 2021. Written by Alexandra Bigot and Thomas Doyen of Latham & Watkins LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

