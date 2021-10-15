France—jurisdictional arbitral awards and claims of corruption (Nurol v Libya)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: A recent decision of the Paris Court of Appeal provides additional insight regarding the annulment of arbitral awards on grounds of corruption. On 28 September 2021, the Paris Court of Appeal rejected a request for annulment of a partial award on jurisdiction and clarified the circumstances in which arbitral tribunals could be denied jurisdiction on grounds of corruption. It held that matters of corruption relate to the substance of a case and should be decided by the arbitral tribunal itself, unless corruption impacts only the jurisdiction of the arbitral tribunal (as opposed to the underlying contract). From a practical perspective, corruption allegations do not deprive the parties of their right to arbitration, as arbitral tribunals bear the burden of deciding whether the underlying facts imply corruption. Written by Flore Poloni, partner at Signature Litigation and Thibaud Roujou de Boubée, associate at Signature Litigation. or to read the full analysis.