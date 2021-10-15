LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

France—jurisdictional arbitral awards and claims of corruption (Nurol v Libya)

Published on: 15 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • France—jurisdictional arbitral awards and claims of corruption (Nurol v Libya)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: A recent decision of the Paris Court of Appeal provides additional insight regarding the annulment of arbitral awards on grounds of corruption. On 28 September 2021, the Paris Court of Appeal rejected a request for annulment of a partial award on jurisdiction and clarified the circumstances in which arbitral tribunals could be denied jurisdiction on grounds of corruption. It held that matters of corruption relate to the substance of a case and should be decided by the arbitral tribunal itself, unless corruption impacts only the jurisdiction of the arbitral tribunal (as opposed to the underlying contract). From a practical perspective, corruption allegations do not deprive the parties of their right to arbitration, as arbitral tribunals bear the burden of deciding whether the underlying facts imply corruption. Written by Flore Poloni, partner at Signature Litigation and Thibaud Roujou de Boubée, associate at Signature Litigation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More