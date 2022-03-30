LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
France—interpreting an arbitration clause giving jurisdiction to two different arbitral tribunals (Ixblue v SED)

Published on: 30 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Paris Court of Appeal was called to interpret a peculiar arbitration clause which provided that the parties could resort to both ad hoc and institutional arbitration depending on the subject matter of the dispute. Pursuant to the arbitration clause, two parallel proceedings were initiated for the same dispute before an ad hoc arbitral tribunal seated in Paris under French law (‘Ad hoc arbitral tribunal’) and an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitral tribunal seated in New York under New York law (‘ICC arbitral tribunal’). Seized of the setting aside of the ad hoc arbitral tribunal’s partial award, the Paris Court of Appeal—(i) recalled that arbitration agreements are to be interpreted in compliance with the parties’ common intent, without the need of applying any state law, and (ii) confirmed that the ad hoc arbitral tribunal had jurisdiction over the dispute. Written by Arianna Camillacci, associate at Castaldi Partners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

