France—independence and impartiality of arbitrators included in same list of arbitrators as counsel (Mr A v SMI)

Arbitration analysis: The Paris Court of Appeal decided that the mere fact that a party representative was included in the French Sports Arbitration Chamber’s list of arbitrators was not likely to create a reasonable doubt as to the independence or impartiality of the arbitral tribunal hearing the case under the auspices of the same chamber. The award could not, therefore, be set aside on that ground. Written by Ekaterina Grivnova, juriste-doctorante at Allen & Overy (Paris).
