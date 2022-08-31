France—Court of Appeal outlines the scope of parties’ waiver (Antrix v Devas)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In this case, the French Court of Appeal, deciding on a referral from the French Court of Cassation, rejected the appellant’s objection that the arbitral tribunal was invalidly constituted and lacked jurisdiction. The Court of Appeal first held that the appellant did not waive its argument concerning the appropriateness of the constitution of the arbitral tribunal which had been raised before the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC Court). For the French Court of Appeal, a party’s waiver (as far as Article 1466 of the French Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) is concerned) must be unequivocal. On the merits, however, the Court of Appeal rejected the application against the order that granted exequatur of the arbitral award, confirming that the ICC International Court of Arbitration (ICC Court) had the power to appoint the three-member arbitral tribunal pursuant to the parties’ arbitration agreement. In the Court of Appeal’s view, the interpretation of arbitration clauses must be guided by a principle of coherence and usefulness and favour an interpretation that gives effect to the clause. Therefore, the action to refuse exequatur was dismissed. Written by William Kirtley, partner, and Isabela Monnerat Mendes, associate, at Aceris Law. or to read the full analysis.