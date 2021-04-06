Sign-in Help
France—Cour de Cassation revives ICSID award against Venezuela (Rusoro v Venezuela)

Published on: 06 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Law360: The French Supreme Court (Cour de Cassation) reinstated a $US 1.6bn International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) award issued to Rusoro Mining Ltd, which the Canadian company obtained after Venezuela nationalised its mining assets in the state. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

