France—AXA offers €300m to settle coronavirus (COVID-19) restaurant claims

Published on: 11 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: AXA France has offered to pay a settlement of €300m to 15,000 restaurant owners in France who were affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as the insurer hopes to draw a line under a series of legal disputes over business interruption policies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

