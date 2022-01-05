LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

Four international arbitration trends to watch in 2022

Published on: 05 January 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Four international arbitration trends to watch in 2022
  • The future of remote hearings
  • Obstacles to investor-state arbitration in the EU
  • The rise of cases
  • The use of corruption defences by states

Article summary

Law360: It continues to be a notable time for international arbitration as arbitral organisations handle high caseloads, a trend that is expected to continue since many of the disputes arising in the coronavirus (COVID-19) era—including global supply chain issues, closures and construction delays—are well suited to be resolved through arbitration. Law360 looks at the trends predicted for 2022 and beyond. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

