Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Trustees, governance and administration / Pension liberation and fraud

Legal News

FOS upholds complaint against SIPP adviser that failed to spot sophisticated fraud (FOS Mrs G DRN511624)

FOS upholds complaint against SIPP adviser that failed to spot sophisticated fraud (FOS Mrs G DRN511624)
Published on: 26 January 2021
Updated on: 26 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FOS upholds complaint against SIPP adviser that failed to spot sophisticated fraud (FOS Mrs G DRN511624)
  • Original news
  • Summary
  • What were the facts?
  • What was the Financial Ombudsman’s decision?
  • What is the impact of this decision?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Financial Ombudsman Service in the complaint Mrs G Ref: DRN511624 upheld the complaint from a member of a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) that an adviser was liable for failing to spot a sophisticated fraud and should compensate the member for the loss. The key issues were that the adviser had failed to follow their procedures and should have been more proactive given the relative size of the withdrawn amount. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More