Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Members and benefits / Transfers

Legal News

FOS awards compensation for avoidable delay despite transfer completing within reasonable time frame (Mr W, DRN-1866345)

FOS awards compensation for avoidable delay despite transfer completing within reasonable time frame (Mr W, DRN-1866345)
Published on: 27 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FOS awards compensation for avoidable delay despite transfer completing within reasonable time frame (Mr W, DRN-1866345)
  • Original news
  • Summary
  • What were the facts?
  • What was the Financial Ombudsman’s decision?
  • What is the impact of this decision?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In Mr W, DRN-1866345 the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has only awarded compensation for distress on delays to a transfer payment where the investor was unusually demanding about the transfer timeline. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents