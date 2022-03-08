LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Jurisdiction / Jurisdiction (UK regime)

Legal News

Forum non conveniens and the application of theBrussels I (recast) in England and Wales following Brexit (Klifa v Slater)

Published on: 08 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Forum non conveniens and the application of theBrussels I (recast) in England and Wales following Brexit (Klifa v Slater)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What were the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: As of 31 December 2020, following the withdrawal of the UK from the EU, Brussels I (recast) ceased to have effect in respect of claims issued in England and Wales after that date. Brussels I (recast) is applied by the courts of EU Member States to determine whether they have jurisdiction over a dispute. Previously, where proceedings had been commenced in the courts of England and Wales as a jurisdiction permitted by Brussels I (recast), no challenge could be brought on the grounds of forum non conveniens (Owusu v Jackson). However, in actions commenced in England and Wales after 31 December 2020 by a person domiciled in a EU Member State against a person domiciled in England and Wales, Brussels I (recast) no longer applies, even where the cause of action arose before 31 December 2020. The court therefore did have jurisdiction to stay an action on the grounds that the courts of another jurisdiction were a more appropriate forum for the resolution of the dispute, although ultimately the court concluded that such a stay was not appropriate in the case. Written by David Fisher, a barrister and an associate member of New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More