Forum non conveniens and the application of theBrussels I (recast) in England and Wales following Brexit (Klifa v Slater)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: As of 31 December 2020, following the withdrawal of the UK from the EU, Brussels I (recast) ceased to have effect in respect of claims issued in England and Wales after that date. Brussels I (recast) is applied by the courts of EU Member States to determine whether they have jurisdiction over a dispute. Previously, where proceedings had been commenced in the courts of England and Wales as a jurisdiction permitted by Brussels I (recast), no challenge could be brought on the grounds of forum non conveniens (Owusu v Jackson). However, in actions commenced in England and Wales after 31 December 2020 by a person domiciled in a EU Member State against a person domiciled in England and Wales, Brussels I (recast) no longer applies, even where the cause of action arose before 31 December 2020. The court therefore did have jurisdiction to stay an action on the grounds that the courts of another jurisdiction were a more appropriate forum for the resolution of the dispute, although ultimately the court concluded that such a stay was not appropriate in the case. Written by David Fisher, a barrister and an associate member of New Square Chambers. or to read the full analysis.