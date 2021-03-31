Sign-in Help
Forum conveniens—foreign disputes and the risk of inconsistent judgments (PJSC National Bank and another v Mint and another)

Published on: 31 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Dispute Resolution analysis: An application to set aside an order made ex parte for service on three defendants outside of the jurisdiction was refused. The court applied the same reasoning in Lungowe and others v Vedanta Resources and held that it was in the interests of justice and the interests of the parties that the order permitting service out of the jurisdiction should be upheld. There should be one forum to determine the claim to avoid the risk of inconsistent judgments. Further, it was not an abuse of process that the claim be heard in England, notwithstanding the existence of other related (but not the same) proceedings in Russia, New York and LCIA arbitration. The order was also not set aside as a result of a failure by the claimants to give full and frank disclosure when applying ex parte. The failure to comply with the duty of full and frank disclosure was instead marked by an order for costs against the claimants. Written by Michael Rhode, senior associate, at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

