LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Complaints, compensation and claims management / Complaints against regulators—financial services

Legal News

Former Execs of collapsed Co accuse FCA of hiding docs

Published on: 20 July 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Former Execs of collapsed Co accuse FCA of hiding docs

Article summary

Law360, London: Two former executives at mobile software developer Globo plc accused the UK's finance watchdog 19 July 2022 of concealing important evidence from an investigation into the company's collapse and alleged market abuse. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As