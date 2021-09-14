LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Former Balli Steel execs deny UK fraud charges

Published on: 14 September 2021
Law360, London: Five former Balli Steel plc executives pleaded not guilty at a London court on 13 September 2021 to charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over the collapse of the Anglo-Iranian steel trader. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

