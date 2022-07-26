Former Airbus unit executive faces retrial in Saudi bribery case

Law360, London: A former executive at an Airbus subsidiary and a finance associate will be retried in 2023 on charges of bribing members of the Saudi royal family and military to secure lucrative contracts, a London court confirmed on 26 July 2022.
