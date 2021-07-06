Formation of contract—when is an agreement ‘subject to contract’ (Jamp v Unichem)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The claimant sought damages and associated relief for the defendant’s alleged repudiation of a contract. The defendant resisted the claim on grounds that, although there had been detailed discussions between the parties and agreement on essential terms, a legally binding agreement had not come into existence because the parties had not signed the intended document. The court agreed with the defendant, finding that, even though they had not used the terminology ‘subject to contract’ or something similar, the parties’ objective intentions through the course of their negotiations had been that it was a condition for any agreement to enter into effect that the agreement be set out formally in writing and signed by both parties. This conclusion, although based on its particular facts, stands as a reminder of the care and caution parties need exercise in the language they use in their negotiations. Written by Ben Olbourne, barrister at 39 Essex Chambers. or to read the full analysis.