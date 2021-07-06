menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Varying a contract

Legal News

Formation of contract—when is an agreement ‘subject to contract’ (Jamp v Unichem)

Formation of contract—when is an agreement ‘subject to contract’ (Jamp v Unichem)
Published on: 06 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Formation of contract—when is an agreement ‘subject to contract’ (Jamp v Unichem)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The claimant sought damages and associated relief for the defendant’s alleged repudiation of a contract. The defendant resisted the claim on grounds that, although there had been detailed discussions between the parties and agreement on essential terms, a legally binding agreement had not come into existence because the parties had not signed the intended document. The court agreed with the defendant, finding that, even though they had not used the terminology ‘subject to contract’ or something similar, the parties’ objective intentions through the course of their negotiations had been that it was a condition for any agreement to enter into effect that the agreement be set out formally in writing and signed by both parties. This conclusion, although based on its particular facts, stands as a reminder of the care and caution parties need exercise in the language they use in their negotiations. Written by Ben Olbourne, barrister at 39 Essex Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More