Formation of a contract, incorporation of standard terms and conditions, onerous/unusual clauses and penalty clauses (Blu-Sky Solutions Ltd v Be Caring Ltd)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The case considers a number of significant contractual points arising in a commercial dispute about the provision of a mobile network service by the claimant to the defendant. The judge held that objectively a contract was concluded upon the signature and return of the order form, and the standard terms and conditions were incorporated. However, the two noteworthy findings, dealing with new points of law, were that the onerous clause was not fairly and reasonably brought to the defendant’s attention and was, in any event, a penalty. Written by Lynne Counsell, barrister at Addington Chambers. or to read the full analysis.