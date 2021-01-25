Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Forfeiture / Forfeiture of a lease

Legal News

Forfeiture for unauthorised change of use to residential (Zash v Mayworth)

Forfeiture for unauthorised change of use to residential (Zash v Mayworth)
Published on: 25 January 2021
Updated on: 25 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Forfeiture for unauthorised change of use to residential (Zash v Mayworth)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: In Zash Properties Ltd v Mayworth Ltd, His Honour Judge (HHJ) Johns QC found that a 999 year lease of a shop had been validly forfeited for change of use to two studio flats. The change of use was in breach of a covenant not to change user without the landlord’s consent (such consent not to be unreasonably withheld). The main issues were (i) whether the conversion to residential meant that section 168 of the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Act 2002 (CLRA 2002) applied, so as to invalidate any notice served pursuant to section 146 of the Law of Property Act 1925 (LPA 1925) without first obtaining an admission or determination of breach, and (ii) whether a condition of relief should be the reinstatement to commercial use, because of the extra statutory rights that apply to residential long leases. The judge found in favour of the landlord on both points, holding that the lease had been validly forfeited and granting relief on condition that the premises were reinstated to commercial use. Written by David Peachey, barrister, at Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More