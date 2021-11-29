Forex firm must pay HSBC US$11m for 'contrived' fraud suit

Law360, London: A judge ordered a British currency exchange firm (ECU) on 26 November 2021 to pay US$11m of HSBC's legal costs for defending itself against a 'contrived' High Court claim that accused the bank's traders of front-running more than 15 years ago.
