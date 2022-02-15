Foreign currency mortgages and UK capital gains (Rawlings v HMRC)

Article summary

The taxpayers purchased a property in Switzerland in 2006 with a mortgage denominated in Swiss francs. By the time the property was sold a decade later, the change in exchange rates had substantially increased its value in sterling. HMRC assessed the taxpayer to capital gains tax (CGT) on the difference (broadly) between the sterling equivalent of the sale proceeds in 2016 and the sterling equivalent of the acquisition cost in 2006 under the rule in Bentley v Pike. This meant that the 'real' gain in Swiss francs on the disposal was effectively taxed at 67%. The First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) upheld HMRC's assessment, rejecting the taxpayer's argument that the appreciation in the mortgage's value by the time it was repaid should be taken into account. For practitioners, the case is a reminder of the importance of considering the tax implications of even the most apparently straightforward cross-border transactions, particularly where foreign currency amounts are involved. Written by Hugh Gunson, partner, and Guy Bud, associate barrister, at Charles Russell Speechlys LLP.