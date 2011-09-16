Forced retirement of pilots at 60 held age discriminatory (News, 16 September 2011)

Article summary

When judging whether the mandatory retirement of pilots at the age of 60, pursuant to the terms of a collective agreement, amounts to discrimination on the grounds of age under the Equal Treatment Directive: (1) the fact that it did not reflect national and international legislation (which fixed the retirement age at 65) meant that it was not: (a) a necessary measure to ensure public security and protection of health; or (b) a proportionate genuine and determining occupational requirement, so as to fall within an exception to the principle of equal treatment, and (2) air traffic safety cannot be used as a legitimate aim within the meaning of the Directive such as to justify that requirement, according to the ECJ in the German case of Prigge, Fromm and Lambach v Deutsche Lufthansa. or to read the full analysis.