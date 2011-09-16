Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Equality / Prohibited conduct

Legal News

Forced retirement of pilots at 60 held age discriminatory (News, 16 September 2011)

Forced retirement of pilots at 60 held age discriminatory (News, 16 September 2011)
Published on: 16 September 2011
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Forced retirement of pilots at 60 held age discriminatory (News, 16 September 2011)
  • Comment

Article summary

When judging whether the mandatory retirement of pilots at the age of 60, pursuant to the terms of a collective agreement, amounts to discrimination on the grounds of age under the Equal Treatment Directive: (1) the fact that it did not reflect national and international legislation (which fixed the retirement age at 65) meant that it was not: (a) a necessary measure to ensure public security and protection of health; or (b) a proportionate genuine and determining occupational requirement, so as to fall within an exception to the principle of equal treatment, and (2) air traffic safety cannot be used as a legitimate aim within the meaning of the Directive such as to justify that requirement, according to the ECJ in the German case of Prigge, Fromm and Lambach v Deutsche Lufthansa. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More