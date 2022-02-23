Footballers’ wives meet the CPR: collateral use of evidence, e-disclosure, and the late addition of a party (Vardy v Rooney)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Mrs Justice Steyn brought the strictures of the Civil Procedure Rules to bear on the high-profile defamation case between Mrs Rebekah Vardy and Mrs Coleen Rooney. Purported redaction of key parts of Mrs Vardy's WhatsApp messages with her agent were disclosable, the redactions having been ineffective due to a software glitch. However, other disclosure sought by both litigants was deemed unnecessary and disproportionate. Mrs Vardy's attempts to force further disclosure from alleged associates of Mrs Rooney also failed; much of the material being held to be non-existent, irrelevant, or already provided. Mrs Rooney sought to add a claim for misuse of confidential information against Mrs Vardy's agent who would be joined to the claim brought by Mrs Vardy. The very significant and entirely unexplained delay, along with the complete failure by Mrs Rooney to invoke the pre-action protocol in respect of that claim, tipped the balance against its addition. Mrs Rooney's application to use documents disclosed in the main proceedings in a claim against Mrs Vardy's agent also failed. Her Ladyship left open the possibility of Mrs Rooney making a further application in the future. The case serves as a reminder of the strict prohibition on the collateral use of evidence disclosed in proceedings for any other purpose. Written by Lauren Godfrey, barrister at Gatehouse Chambers.