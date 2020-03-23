Football club vicariously liable for historical sex abuse but a girls’ boarding school is not (DSN v Blackpool Football Club Ltd and EXE v Governors of the Royal Naval School)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Following on from the judgment in BXB v Watch Tower (handed down on 30 January) come two more historical abuse judgments in claims brought against institutions—one against Blackpool Football Club and the other against a girls’ boarding school. Both claims raised very similar issues and were tried by the same Judge (Griffiths J) but they ended with diametrically opposite results. James Counsell QC of Outer Temple Chambers, who acted for the claimants in all three cases, examines them both and discusses their implications for other cases in the pipeline. or to read the full analysis.