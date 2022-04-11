LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Regulation of insurance / Regulatory framework

Legal News

Focus on FCA consumer duty rules, survey tells insurers

Published on: 11 April 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Focus on FCA consumer duty rules, survey tells insurers

Article summary

Law360, London: Insurance companies should focus on improving their service and complying with the so-called Consumer Duty requirements to be laid out by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) this year, a survey of consumers has suggested. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More