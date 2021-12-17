LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Flexible working requests—agreement to attend a late appeal does not necessarily extend decision period (Walsh v Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd)

Published on: 17 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Relevant law
  • Factual background
  • Decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: An agreement, made after the expiration of the decision period, to attend and participate in a hearing to consider an appeal against a decision to refuse an application for flexible working did not result in an implied agreement to extend the decision period (within which the employer has to notify the employee of the outcome of their request) for the purposes of section 80G(1B)(b) of the Employment Rights Act 1996 (ERA 1996), according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

