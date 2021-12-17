Flexible working requests—agreement to attend a late appeal does not necessarily extend decision period (Walsh v Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd)

Article summary

Employment analysis: An agreement, made after the expiration of the decision period, to attend and participate in a hearing to consider an appeal against a decision to refuse an application for flexible working did not result in an implied agreement to extend the decision period (within which the employer has to notify the employee of the outcome of their request) for the purposes of section 80G(1B)(b) of the Employment Rights Act 1996 (ERA 1996), according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or to read the full analysis.