Flexible Tenancies—review request time limits are strict (R (on the application of Kalonga) v Croydon LBC)

Local Government analysis: The Administrative Court has held that a local authority has no power to accept a request for a review of a decision not to grant another tenancy, on the expiry of a fixed-term secure flexible tenancy, if it is not requested within the 21-day statutory time limit—section 107E(1) of the Housing Act 1985 (HA 1985). Written by Anneli Robins, barrister at 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square.
