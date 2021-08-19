menu-search
Flexible Tenancies—review request time limits are strict (R (on the application of Kalonga) v Croydon LBC)

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Local Government analysis: The Administrative Court has held that a local authority has no power to accept a request for a review of a decision not to grant another tenancy, on the expiry of a fixed-term secure flexible tenancy, if it is not requested within the 21-day statutory time limit—section 107E(1) of the Housing Act 1985 (HA 1985). Written by Anneli Robins, barrister at 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

