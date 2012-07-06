Fixed-term work experience jobs count towards becoming permanent employee (News, 6 July 2012)

Article summary

An employee who has been continuously employed under one or a series of fixed-term contracts for four years or more will generally become a permanent employee under the Fixed-term Employees (Prevention of Less Favourable Treatment) Regulations 2002, and can bring tribunal proceedings for a declaration that that has occurred. Although those regulations do not apply to employees whilst they are on fixed-term contracts for certain training or work experience schemes, time served under such contracts will nonetheless count towards that four year qualifying period. EAT: Hudson v Department for Work and Pensions. or to read the full analysis.