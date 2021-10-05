Fixed income LLP member held to be self-employed

Tax analysis: In Wilson v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) upheld the decision of the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) that a ‘fixed income member’ of an LLP a was self-employed earner and therefore liable to pay NICs on profits arising from the LLP.
