Fixed costs regime and access to justice restricted

Published on: 28 October 2015
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • What were the issues at the heart of this case?
  • How did the court address these issues?
  • What is the significance of the human rights elements of this case?
  • What are the practical implications of this decision?
  • What should lawyers take from this case?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: How will the court determine whether the fixed costs regime should apply in low value personal injury cases? Jennifer Maloney, senior associate at Slater and Gordon, says the practical effects of the recent ruling in Qadar and others v Esure Services Ltd are concerning—with implications for injured people’s access to justice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

