- Five trends to watch out for in intra-EU investment claims
- 1. Arbitral tribunals will likely continue upholding jurisdiction in intra-EU cases.
- 2. EU courts will consistently set aside and refuse to enforce intra-EU non-ICSID awards.
- 3. EU courts may also refuse to enforce intra-EU ICSID awards.
- 4. Award creditors will increasingly turn to non-EU jurisdictions.
- 5. Companies may engage in corporate restructuring to attempt to turn themselves into non-EU claimants.
Article summary
Law360, Expert analysis: While arbitration of intra-EU investment claims is now impermissible under EU law, arbitral tribunals will probably continue to uphold jurisdiction over these claims and render awards against EU Member States, so the focus will turn to enforcement of those awards, especially in non-EU jurisdictions, say Simon Batifort and Charlotte Fromont at Curtis Mallet-Prevost.
