LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Corporate Crime trackers

Legal News

Five questions the AG’s SFO investigation must consider

Published on: 11 января 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Five questions the AG’s SFO investigation must consider
  • What was the extent of Tinsley's relationship with the SFO?
  • Why did the SFO engage with Tinsley at all?
  • Who was in charge of disclosure strategy?
  • Who should lead the investigation and how long should it take?
  • What should happen next?

Article summary

Law360, London: The fate of Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and its top official rests on the outcome of an investigation by the government's most senior law officer into an appellate judgment quashing the bribery conviction of Unaoil executive Ziad Akle. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Precedents
7 Practice notes
View More