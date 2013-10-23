Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / VAT / VAT basic principles

Legal News

Fiscal neutrality—a concept without teeth?

Fiscal neutrality—a concept without teeth?
Published on: 23 October 2013
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Fiscal neutrality—a concept without teeth?
  • Original news
  • What did the CJEU decide and how was this applied by the FTT?
  • Why is this case important?
  • Where does this case leave the principle of fiscal neutrality?
  • How does the principle of fiscal neutrality interact with the abuse of rights doctrine?
  • What general principles can be drawn from the recent cases in this area?

Article summary

Tax analysis: The Court of Justice of the European (CJEU) has recently confirmed the opinion of the Advocate General in Grattan plc v HMRC. Steven Sieff, member of the corporate tax team at CMS, believes this decision shows that taxpayers should not rely on the principle of fiscal neutrality. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More