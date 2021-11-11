LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Taxation / The pensions tax regime

Legal News

First-tier Tribunal cannot overrule pension tax break denial

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: Law360
  • First-tier Tribunal cannot overrule pension tax break denial
  • Case details

Article summary

Law360: The First-tier Tribunal cannot overrule a discretionary decision by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) about whether a taxpayer timely sought a pension tax exemption, the Upper Tribunal ruled. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Q&As
View More
5 Practice notes
View More