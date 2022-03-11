LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Breach and remedies

First third-party debt order granted by the English High Court in relation to cryptocurrency

Published on: 11 March 2022
  • First third-party debt order granted by the English High Court in relation to cryptocurrency
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute resolution analysis: The High Court has granted the first third-party debt order in relation to cryptocurrency in an application involving allegations of fraud related to a cryptocurrency initial coin offering (ICO). A third party debt order is a method of enforcement of a money judgment which allows recovery of sums owed to a judgment debtor that are in the hands of a third party. Written by Natasha Johnson (partner), Philip Lis (senior associate) and Olivia Odubanjo (associate) at Herbert Smith Freehills. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

