Firms sending fossil fuels to EU should face methane rules too, EU lawmakers say

MLex: Non-EU businesses that send fossil fuels into the EU should be subject to rules aiming at curbing fugitive methane emissions, EU lawmakers have argued as the European Parliament prepares to review draft legislation proposed in December 2021 by the European Commission. The Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety is set to lead work on the file, they added.
