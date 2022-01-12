LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Firms sending fossil fuels to EU should face methane rules too, EU lawmakers say

Published on: 12 January 2022
Published by: MLex
MLex: Non-EU businesses that send fossil fuels into the EU should be subject to rules aiming at curbing fugitive methane emissions, EU lawmakers have argued as the European Parliament prepares to review draft legislation proposed in December 2021 by the European Commission. The Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety is set to lead work on the file, they added. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

