Fire and Rescue Authorities lose EAT appeal over pension age discrimination

Law360: The London Fire Commissioner and three Fire and Rescue Authorities (FRAs) cannot fight a pension dispute by claiming that provisions of the Firefighters Pension Schemes adopted in 2015 forced them to discriminate on the basis of age, the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) ruled Friday 12 February 2021.
