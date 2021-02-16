Sign-in Help
Fire and Rescue Authorities lose EAT appeal over pension age discrimination

Published on: 16 February 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The London Fire Commissioner and three Fire and Rescue Authorities (FRAs) cannot fight a pension dispute by claiming that provisions of the Firefighters Pension Schemes adopted in 2015 forced them to discriminate on the basis of age, the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) ruled Friday 12 February 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

