FINRA—independent review of arbitrator selection process to be conducted

Law360: The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has hired the law firm Lowenstein Sandler LLP to conduct an independent review of the regulator's arbitrator selection process after a Georgia judge decided in January 2022 to vacate a FINRA arbitration award issued in August 2019. The judge held, among other things, that Wells Fargo and its counsel had manipulated the FINRA arbitrator selection process.