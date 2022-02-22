LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

FINRA—independent review of arbitrator selection process to be conducted

Published on: 22 February 2022
Published by: Law360
  • FINRA—independent review of arbitrator selection process to be conducted
  • What is this development about?

Article summary

Law360: The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has hired the law firm Lowenstein Sandler LLP to conduct an independent review of the regulator's arbitrator selection process after a Georgia judge decided in January 2022 to vacate a FINRA arbitration award issued in August 2019. The judge held, among other things, that Wells Fargo and its counsel had manipulated the FINRA arbitrator selection process.. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More