Finnish cognac marks conflicted with protected geographical indication and ordered to be revoked

A Finnish company registered two trade marks which contained the name ‘Cognac’. The ECJ held that this adversely affected the geographical indication ‘Cognac’ which under Regulation 110/2008 could only be applied to spirits from that area. It therefore ordered the Finnish authorities to revoke the conflicting marks.
