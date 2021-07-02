menu-search
Home / Corporate Crime / Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences / Health and safety offences

Legal News

Fines and community orders should—generally—be considered alternatives when sentencing individuals for health and safety offences (R v Gross)

Published on: 02 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Fines and community orders should—generally—be considered alternatives when sentencing individuals for health and safety offences (R v Gross)
  • What are the practical implications of this case for those representing individuals convicted of health and safety offences?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The appellant was the director of a company who pleaded guilty, on the day of his trial, to an offence contrary to sections 33 and 37 of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and was sentenced to a community order with unpaid work and was also fined with a period of imprisonment in default. The Court of Appeal considered whether the imposition of both a fine and unpaid work amounted to a manifestly excessive sentence. The court concluded that while there would be cases where it was appropriate to impose a community order in addition to a fine this was not such a case. Appeal allowed—community order quashed. Written by Shauna Ritchie, barrister at 2 Bedford Row, London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

