Corporate Crime / Financial services and pensions offences / Pensions offences

Legal News

Fines by Pension watchdog drop following coronavirus (COVID-19) breaks

Published on: 26 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The number of fines handed out by the UK retirement savings watchdog nearly halved last year, according to its annual report, after it introduced regulatory breaks for companies at the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

