Findings of the Independent Review into the SFO’s handling of the Unaoil Case

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: in July 2022, the ‘Independent Review into the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) handling of the Unaoil Case’ (Unaoil Review) by Sir David Calvert-Smith was published. The report follows the recent quashing of the convictions of Ziad Akle and Paul Bond. While no written decision has yet been made public, a third conviction arising from the Unaoil investigation (that of Stephen Whiteley) has since been overturned. Ryan Dowding of 3 Raymond Buildings highlights the background and findings of the Unaoil Review and considers its impact on the SFO. or to read the full analysis.