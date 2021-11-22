LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Money laundering under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002

FinCEN urges banks to help spot environmental crimes

Published on: 22 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: The US Department of the Treasury's financial crimes unit is asking for banks' help in identifying global environmental crimes, warning that a host of global illicit activities from illegal logging to fishing and mining are estimated to generate hundreds of billions of dollars in illicit proceeds annually—and growing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

