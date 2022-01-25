FinCEN proposal would broaden suspicious activity sharing

Law360: The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a rule proposal on 24 January 2022 seeking public comment on a pilot programme that would allow financial institutions to share suspicious activity reports (SARs) with their foreign affiliates, although it largely excludes Chinese, Russian and any other affiliates in jurisdictions subject to US sanctions.
